The White Sanitarium (aka the Old Insane Asylum, aka Hotel California) is one of the most notorious haunts in Wichita Falls.

For years, people have claimed to have heard voices coming from within and there have even been reports of apparitions wandering the grounds. On one account, a group of ghosts were spotted playing cards in the old recreation room.

The sanitarium has proven to be a hit for ghost hunters. In 2008, local ghost hunters T.R.I.P.P. Paranormal Research spent some time at the asylum and captured some EVP’s (electronic voice phenomena) as well as chilling footage of what appears to be flying insects in the room, except the crew claims there were no insects present at the time.

In one of the clips, a fearless woman appears to be communicating with the spirits. On two occasions, she asks them to fly up around her hands and the ghosts oblige. According to the video, the anomalies were looked at carefully by several different teams, but the group still has no explanation for what’s in the videos.

"The [White Sanitarium] was opened in 1926 under the direction of Frank S. White, who first advocated providing a non-institutionalized lifestyle for his patients to diminish the effects of the asylum itself on their sanity. While White may have tried to make the Asylum patient friendly, rumors say that there were experiments held in the building that ended up taking more than a few lives. Records are sketchy but the facility was shutdown sometime between 1935-1955." - via 7 Most Haunted Places in Wichita Falls