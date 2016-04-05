The 10 Most Redneck Cities In Texas [VIDEO]

Whether you love it or hate it, there are rednecks everywhere. Just because you live in a city doesn't mean there isn't someone around you crankin' some Brantley Gilbert in their jacked up truck with a big dip of Copenhagen in their lip.

There are rednecks throughout Texas: from Houston to Dallas and everywhere (yes, even Austin) in between. The question really is, of all the cities in Texas, which is the most redneck of them all? Lucky for you, we found the answers, and we won't even make you do any of that readin' or math to figure it out!

In the video below from HomeSnacks they found the 10 Most Redneck Cities in Texas. They calculated the results based on a whole lot of different statistics that would make a town into a redneck utopia. These included things like the number of bait shops, Wal-Marts, and places to buy chewing tobacco per capita. They included statistics on the number of trailer parks in the area. They even looked at the high school graduation rates and what percent of the population was white.

Based on their results the Top 10 Most Redneck Cities In Texas are:

10) Carthage

9) Hallsville

8) Seminole

7)Jersey Village

6) Hillsboro

5)Gidding

4)Trinity

3)Cleveland

2) Schulenburg

1)Vidor