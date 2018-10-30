The Best Legit Haunted Houses in Texas and Oklahoma

We're not talking about a place with crappy plastic skeletons and a bunch of teenagers in Walmart masks jumping out of a closet. Nope, these are the places in Texas and Oklahoma that are haunted by real ghosts.

The Daily Meal just put up a post about the best legit haunted houses in each and every state. Of course, I had to look up our neck of the woods. Over in Jefferson, Texas, you have The Grove. No, not like the old apartment complex we had in Wichita Falls. This is an actual house.

The Grove is the Stilley-Young House built in 1861 by businessman W. Frank Stilley and his wife Minerva Fox. People say that Minerva is still there, often seen walking outside the house or going through its walls. The Grove is considered one of the most haunted spots in Texas, with a lot of other paranormal activity going on, such as disembodied voices, moving objects, loud screams, mirrors falling off of walls, and guests feeling as though they’re being watched.

The family that owns the house lets people take tours on the weekend. The Grove is at 405 Moseley Street in Jefferson, Texas. They say the tour lasts about an hour and only costs six bucks. You do have to book a reservation to attend the tour, so call in advance. More info can be found on their website .

How about up north of us in Oklahoma? They have the Belvidere Mansion in Claremore. The Belvidere Mansion was constructed in the early 1900s by John M. Bayless who, tragically, passed away six months before the home was completed, after which his wife and children lived in the house until 1919.

The mansion is now used as a venue rental in Claremore. People claim that the ghosts of the Bayless family remain here, as people allege that they have encountered odd sounds, cold and hot spots, being touched by invisible entities, and even the toilets flushing themselves. At least the ghosts are kind enough to flush, can't say the same about guests in my house.

The mansion has been rented out for weddings, baby showers, and things like that. So if you wanted a haunted wedding, book your big day here. If you would like to take a tour, they're actually totally free here. Donations are accepted. They're open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am till 2 pm. Lunch is also available during those times.

This place seems kind of happy and not so much haunted. Maybe I just need to see it for myself. The Belvidere Mansion is at 121 N Chickasaw Ave, Claremore, Oklahoma.