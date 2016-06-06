New Seafood Restaurant Coming to Wichita Falls

If you're a fan of seafood , you're going to be excited about this news. The Catch , a fast-casual seafood restaurant chain based in Tyler, TX, is making its way to Wichita Falls this summer.

The restaurants will be located at 3831 Call Field Road in the former location of Smashburger in the Faith Village Shopping Center. According to TRN , the new owners, Scott Nordon and David Weaver, expect to be open within 30 days. They plan to hire and train 25-35 full and part-time employees for the new restaurant.

The Catch is a dine-in/carry-out style restaurant that specializes in 'coastal seafood .' Nordon told TRN that that includes "catfish, salads, clam chowder, Cajun tenders, whitefish, étouffée and gumbo, oysters, fried shrimp and shrimp cocktail, crawfish, sausage gumbo, blackened chicken and much more."

The restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor seating on their patio, but they say that most of their business is expected to be carry-out orders. They also say that they will even deliver your orders to your car.

The Catch currently has locations in Tyler, Longview, and Waco. The new owners say that they are looking forward to becoming an active member of the Wichita Falls community and making Wichita Falls their new hometown. They may even work with local schools and students, as they have in other communities , to establish a culinary arts program into their education curriculum.

You can find out more about The Catch and view their menu and other locations at TheCatchUSA.com.