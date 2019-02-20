The City of Wichita Falls Spring Compost Giveaway is Coming Soon

For one day only, participants in the City of Wichita Falls Choose to Reuse Program can get a free load of compost.

The Sanitation Department’s Spring Compost Giveaway is happening Saturday, March 2nd from 9am to 3pm at the Wichita Falls Landfill on Wiley Road.

The compost will be loaded for participants who provide a City of Wichita Falls water bill that shows the $3.00 fee for participating in the recycling program. According to state law, all loads must be covered so, be prepared to show city employees your cover material before loading the compost. Participants are limited to one pickup truck or 4x8 trailer load.

No dump trucks, commercial vehicles or over-sized trailers will be loaded. Call the Wichita Falls Sanitation Department at (940)761-7977 for commercial compost purchase inquiries.