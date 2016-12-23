The Iron Horse Pub Will Show Monday’s Dallas Cowboys Game on the Big Screen

Primetime Monday Night Football means it's time to do something special and the Iron Horse Pub will be the place to be.

If you haven't been to a movie night at Iron Horse Pub, you're missing out. The Pub has a lovely video screen above their stage and they decided to play the Cowboys game on it this Monday. Now the Boys have already secured the division, but we will all still be watching.

If you need a place to go, the Pub will be having drink specials and will be serving sausages for food. The food is first come, first serve. The drink specials will last the entire game. They're doing $1 domestic beers and $1 wells when they score a touchdown. They have domestic beers pitchers on special for $6. They also have Irish Pints and Irish Whiskeys on special.

Sounds like it's gonna be one hell of a night. The Iron Horse Pub is located at 615 8th Street in downtown Wichita Falls. Kickoff is set for 7:30 this Monday. As always, go Cowboys!