The Most Popular Halloween Candy From Each State

Texas voted candy corn as their favorite, which was number one in more states than any other candy.Influenster put out the list by polling readers on a survey. They found that candy corn was number one in Oregon, Wyoming, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina. No other Halloween candy got first place in that many states.

Even though it was voted the top candy in five states, candy corn received a total of only 1,236 votes, while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, the national winner with 4,348 votes, was voted top candy in only two states.

Personally, give me Reese's Peanut Butter Cups any day! It got votes in all 50 states -- an honor it shares only with Kit Kat Bars and Butterfingers.

Here's the official list of the top candy from every state:

Alabama - AirHeads

Alaska - Snickers

Arizona - Toblerone

Arkansas - Skittles

California - Lifesavers

Colorado - Milky Way

Connecticut - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Delaware - 3 Musketeers

Florida - Nestlé Crunch

Georgia - Pixy Stix

Hawaii - 100 Grand Bar

Idaho - Butterfinger

Illinois - Snickers

Indiana - Reese's Pieces

Iowa - Twix

Kansas - Twizzlers

Kentucky - Whoppers

Louisiana - Swedish Fish

Maine -Starburst

Maryland - Almond Joy

Massachusetts - Starburst

Michigan - M&M's

Minnesota - 100 Grand Bar

Mississippi - Hershey's Kisses

Missouri - Hershey's Kisses

Montana - Kit Kat Bar

Nebraska - Skittles

Nevada - Jolly Ranchers

New Hampshire - Tootsie Rolls

New Jersey - Sour Patch Kids

New Mexico - 3 Musketeers

New York - Sweet Tarts

North Carolina - Butterfinger

North Dakota - Sour Patch Kids

Ohio - Milky Way

Oklahoma - M&M's

Oregon - Candy corn

Pennsylvania - Swedish Fish

Rhode Island - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

South Carolina - Candy corn

South Dakota - Laffy Taffy

Tennessee - Candy corn

Texas - Candy corn

Utah - Nerds

Vermont - Almond Joy

Virginia - Reese's Pieces

Washington - AirHeads

West Virginia - Oreos

Wisconsin - Laffy Taffy

Wyoming - Candy corn

District of Columbia - Twix

