The Most Popular Halloween Candy From Each State
Texas voted candy corn as their favorite, which was number one in more states than any other candy.Influenster put out the list by polling readers on a survey. They found that candy corn was number one in Oregon, Wyoming, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina. No other Halloween candy got first place in that many states.
Even though it was voted the top candy in five states, candy corn received a total of only 1,236 votes, while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, the national winner with 4,348 votes, was voted top candy in only two states.
Personally, give me Reese's Peanut Butter Cups any day! It got votes in all 50 states -- an honor it shares only with Kit Kat Bars and Butterfingers.
Here's the official list of the top candy from every state:
Alabama - AirHeads
Alaska - Snickers
Arizona - Toblerone
Arkansas - Skittles
California - Lifesavers
Colorado - Milky Way
Connecticut - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Delaware - 3 Musketeers
Florida - Nestlé Crunch
Georgia - Pixy Stix
Hawaii - 100 Grand Bar
Idaho - Butterfinger
Illinois - Snickers
Indiana - Reese's Pieces
Iowa - Twix
Kansas - Twizzlers
Kentucky - Whoppers
Louisiana - Swedish Fish
Maine -Starburst
Maryland - Almond Joy
Massachusetts - Starburst
Michigan - M&M's
Minnesota - 100 Grand Bar
Mississippi - Hershey's Kisses
Missouri - Hershey's Kisses
Montana - Kit Kat Bar
Nebraska - Skittles
Nevada - Jolly Ranchers
New Hampshire - Tootsie Rolls
New Jersey - Sour Patch Kids
New Mexico - 3 Musketeers
New York - Sweet Tarts
North Carolina - Butterfinger
North Dakota - Sour Patch Kids
Ohio - Milky Way
Oklahoma - M&M's
Oregon - Candy corn
Pennsylvania - Swedish Fish
Rhode Island - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
South Carolina - Candy corn
South Dakota - Laffy Taffy
Tennessee - Candy corn
Texas - Candy corn
Utah - Nerds
Vermont - Almond Joy
Virginia - Reese's Pieces
Washington - AirHeads
West Virginia - Oreos
Wisconsin - Laffy Taffy
Wyoming - Candy corn
District of Columbia - Twix