The Orlando Night Club Shooter and Islam

“Islam is Islam. There are no modifiers”-- Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey

Back in 2008, Rahm Emanuel, the then White House Chief of Staff for then President-elect Barack Hussein Obama gave away the Obama Administrations #1 playbook strategy: "Never let a serious crisis go to waste". Emanuel now, of course, presides as mayor over a deadly city with some of America's strictest gun control, Chicago.

President Obama stuck to the playbook on Sunday in the wake of the mass shooting at an Orlando, FL nightclub. His five minute speech on the Islamist terror attack was used as a platform to call for gun control. While, as Obama stated, hate was definitely a component of this attack, it was not central to the gunman’s motivation. What you and I define as hatred, the Islamic attacker almost certainly defined as a justification to kill in the name of his god. There have been over 3,900 terror attacks since January of 2015 across the globe that share one common thread. That thread is Islam.

A witness reported that the terrorist, Omar Mir Seddique Mateen, (pictured above wearing a shirt bearing a badge and the initials NYPD) shouted ‘Allah Akbar’ as he fired on people. ISIS, it turns out, warned of an attack in Florida just three days ago, and has claimed Mateen was one of their own. Mateen was on the FBI’s radar on at least two occasions since 2013. Mateen declared his faith to be the reason for this attack. That ‘faith’ is Islam.

Are all people who call themselves Muslim’s also terrorists? Of course they are not. Are all terrorists Muslim? No. In fact, a large number of terrorists that have carried out attacks on American soil are left-wing political radicals, like Obama’s long-time friend and 'political adviser' Bill Ayers and the Weather Underground. But the strict tenants of Islam are clear: anyone who does not follow those tenants will be labeled an infidel and subject to death.

Islam strictly condemns homosexuality. If we could know exactly what was in Mateen’s mind on Saturday night, he no doubt felt it was his mission as a follower of the prophet Muhammed to extinguish the lives of those at the gay nightclub. His mission, whether directly ordered by ISIS or not, was to kill as many people in that club as possible. He managed to carry out the largest mass shooting in U.S. history and forever alter the lives of many.

A large number Muslim’s here in America will (I hope) vocally condemn what Mateen and thousands of other terrorists around the globe do every day. Anyone who fails to follow the hate-filled, 7th century ideology that drives these terrorists is subject to death. Their command to spread Islam by the sword or any other means necessary knows no boundaries.

I don't think Islamic terror groups like ISIS, Al Qaeda, The Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas can be more clear on where they stand. Again, if you are a kafir, an infidel, you are a target. Theirs is a doctrine of absolutes to a degree of dread, death and hate that is found in no other religion on Earth today. Muslims who do not tow the line properly are as much a target as anyone else, especially those here in America and that creates its's own special set of problems for American Muslims in particular.