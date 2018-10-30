Infamous Sheppard AFB Gate-Running Teddy Bear Now Has Own Merchandise

A training exercise that went viral in Wichita Falls is now going to actually somehow make money.

You may remember at the beginning of this month we shared a video showing a giant teddy bear rushing the gate at Sheppard Air Force Base. I called officials at Sheppard to ask what in the heck this was. I just wanted to make sure it wasn't some local kids doing something stupid outside of a military base. They told me it was a training exercise and the people conducting it were having a little fun.

That story got a lot of attention and people love the Sheppard Bear. In fact, if you do love the Sheppard Bear, they now have their own Facebook page . They actually shared all the stories of their little training exercise video (including mine, thanks for that). It now looks like this bear needs to make some money so they're merchandising.

via GIPHY

Looks like the bear now has T-shirts, hoodies, tank tops, and patches for sale. The patches are amazing! It is a cartoon of the Sheppard Bear running from a gate guard. The stuffing falling out in the cartoon bear made me laugh out loud today.

The Sheppard Bear apparel is available for purchase here and the patches are available here.

Facebook