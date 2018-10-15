The Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney Tackled the Bills’ Chris Ivory by a Single Dreadlock

With so many NFL players rocking long hair these days, I knew it was just a matter of time before someone was tackled by it.

Sure, we’ve seen players grab a handful of hair while making a tackle, but I don’t recall someone being tackled by their hair alone – much less a single dreadlock.

Clowney helped Ivory back on his feet and he seemed to be okay, but I can’t help but wonder if this will start the conversation as to whether or not this sort of tackle should be outlawed.