The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Needs Help Restocking Their Shelves
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s shelves are critically low and they need your help in restocking them.
Since most of the food they receive from partner Food Banks and retailers/manufacturers will understandably be redirected to victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Food Bank is reaching out to the community for assistance.
They’re in need of nonperishable items such as canned vegetables, fruits, tuna, peanut butter, etc. The WFAFB is located at 1230 Midwestern Parkway. Learn more on their official website.