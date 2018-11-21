The Wichita Falls Police Department Has Some Holiday Safety Tips for You

With the City Lights Parade behind us, the holiday season is officially underway in Wichita Falls. Now that we’re in it, the WFPD have offered some tips to help you stay safe:

If you are traveling:

Please give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Do not drive tired. If you become drowsy, find a safe place to stop and take a break.

Always, wear your safety belt.

Be prepared to slow down. The road conditions can quickly change due to weather or traffic congestion.

If you are shopping:

Always, be mindful of your surroundings.

Lock your car; Take your keys; Hide your belongings.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Keep a record of all your credit card numbers and contact your credit card company immediately if one is stolen.

At home: