The Wichita Falls Police Department Invites Citizens to Participate in the Good Neighbor Challenge

This Friday, September 28, is National Good Neighbor Day. For the occasion, the WFPD invites you to take the Good Neighbor Challenge.

Here’s how it works:

1. Take time to do something good for your neighborhood. It can be something big like cleaning up the trash in your neighborhood park or something as easy as introducing yourself to a neighbor you’ve never met.

2. Share your act of kindness in the comments section of the WFPD’s announcement via Nextdoor . You can also share your good deeds via other social media outlets by tagging @nextdoor and using the hashtag #seethegood. Be sure to post a photo if possible.

That’s all there is to it – have a great National Good Neighbor Day!