The Wichita Falls Police Department is Rolling Out Trading Cards

Over the next few days, the WFPD will begin distributing trading cards to children in the community.

Get to know the department that protects and serves our community by collecting all 202 unique cards.

The cards feature the equipment officers use to do their job along with the dogs from the K-9 unit and of course, the officers themselves. Each officer’s card will feature a picture of the officer as well as their biography and a personal message on the back.

To get a card, kids should approach an officer when they’re not actively involved in an accident and simply ask for one.

The trading card program was funded by the James N. McCoy foundation.