The Wichita Falls Trolley Has a New Name

The Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau recently held a contest to name the city’s trolley and they got several really interesting submissions; Trolley McTrollface, Bussy McBussface, Hot To Trolly, Little Blue, even Trolley Parton.

But ultimately one trolley can only have one name. Even if that name was submitted by several individuals.

Watch the video of Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana announcing the winner below.

Congratulations to Nancy K. Williams for her winning entry of Falls Town Trolley! We’ll be waiting for our invitation to join you on your private Christmas Lights Tour later this year.