After a two-year hiatus, zombies and survivors alike will assemble in downtown Wichita Falls.

Earlier today, Downtown Wichita Falls Development announced the revival of one of Wichita Falls’ most popular events. The Zombie Crawl will take place Saturday, October 20 from 6-9 pm.

That’s all we know as of this posting, so get to work on that costume of yours and prepare to crawl the streets of downtown Wichita Falls. Stay tuned for details!