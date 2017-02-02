The Yard Food Truck Park is Coming Back to Downtown Wichita Falls

Great news for people in Wichita Falls who enjoy eating outside and great conversations with friends. The Yard is coming back!

The news broke recently that the Ganache Cupcake Lounge folks had purchased it and were going to reopen the downtown food truck court.

Since Ganache is just a few steps outside our studio door we decided to see what they had to say, and happily, the story is true. According to Ganache they hope to have The Yard back open in just a few weeks. It may be only Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but it’s a step in the right direction.

In addition to multiple food trucks, the bar will also be open with your favorite beers and wines.

While regular live music doesn’t seem to be a priority at the moment, they are leaving that door open for special occasions and big downtown weekends.