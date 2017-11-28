There Are Still Other Holidays To Observe Before Christmas

Everyone goes all in for Christmas. It's everywhere, but what about some alternative holidays before that ... you in?

Christmas decorations go up before Halloween is over. Christmas gets on top of Thanksgiving big time. There are so many holidays that we don't seem to fully celebrate anymore because of the Christmas creep. How about we go all in for a holiday that is before christmas? Break the norm and you could be the first one on his block to put up your sock display.

Today is National French Toast Day, you could celebrate this one by making a ton of french toast. Gather it all together with syrup and powered sugar. Go to any local gym and see how many people there you could get to participate. It could become a national pastime.

Now while the days found at National Day Calendar's website aren't all federal holidays, we think it would be funny to go crazy and decorate for anything on this list.