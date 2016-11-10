Thief Steals Over 50 Bicycles From Operation Santa Claus in Wichita Falls

It was like a real life version of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' recently in Wichita Falls when a thief broke into a trailer storing bikes and toys intended for the Wichita Falls Fire Department's Operation Santa Claus.

On November 9th, WFPD was dispatched the the Ag Center at the MPEC for a possible theft. According to TRN , the thieves cut the lock and broke into a fenced in area outside the Ag Center. They then broke into the trailer that was used to store bikes and toys to be given to needy kids in the community this holiday season. There were tracks left from where the criminals had rolled the bikes away

Operation Santa Claus is an annual event where local kids receive bikes collected by the WFFD and local businesses. Each year the charity collects around 1000 bikes for Texoma children. KFDX reports that over $5000 worth of toys were stolen in the robbery. This includes over 50 bicycles .

If anyone has any information regarding this crime they are encouraged to contact the WFPD at 720-5000. If they want to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, Inc. is also listing this offense as a part of their “Fresh 48” program, which means the caller can earn an additional $500 if an arrest is made within the first 48 hours after the crime.