10 Things You Need to Experience in Wichita Falls Before You Die

Sure, you can have a red draw anywhere, but if you get too far out of North Texas, you'll likely have to explain to your bartender what it is if you want to order one. Plus, nobody makes a better red draw than we do here in Wichita Falls, which happens to be the birthplace of the frosty red beverage. I'll admit, the first time I saw someone put tomato juice in their beer it made me nauseous. Honestly, though, it somehow works amazingly. I prefer my red draws spicy with the seasonings and the hot sauce in it. I think Parkway Grill makes the best ones, but several restaurants/bars around town serve them. Just ask.