10 Things You Need to Experience in Wichita Falls Before You Die
I have lived in Wichita Falls for almost a decade now, and during that time I have had quite a few unique experiences, many of which can only be done here in our great city.
Since Wichita Falls is a military and college town, people are always coming and going, so I thought I would share my list of things I think everyone should try at least once in Wichita Falls.
If you have lived in Wichita Falls for a while, chances are good you've already done most, if not all, of these things. If you haven't done all of these things yet, make sure you get them added to your Wichita Falls bucket list right away.
So, in no particular order, here are 10 things you need to experience in Wichita Falls before you die.
Drink in Your Car at P2 or Bar L
Sorry, you have to be 21 to take advantage of this one. On a nice day, there is nothing better than pulling up to one of the few drive-in bars still open in Texas and getting an ice-cold beer delivered to you while still sitting in your car. I have spent hours in that parking lot and blown through more money than I care to speak of. It's kind of nice sitting in your car, listening to your favorite radio station and drinking beer with your friends.
Experience the Hotter'N Hell Hundred
I'm not saying you have to do the 100-mile ride, but when one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the country takes place in your backyard, you have to go downtown and experience the event as a spectator at least once. The Hotter'N Hell Hundred draws tens of thousands of cyclists to Wichita Falls every year in August, and it's pretty epic seeing the start of the ride on Scott Street. I just need to build my stamina up so I can do this thing one year.
Have a Red Draw - The Unnoficial Beverage of Wichita Falls
Sure, you can have a red draw anywhere, but if you get too far out of North Texas, you'll likely have to explain to your bartender what it is if you want to order one. Plus, nobody makes a better red draw than we do here in Wichita Falls, which happens to be the birthplace of the frosty red beverage. I'll admit, the first time I saw someone put tomato juice in their beer it made me nauseous. Honestly, though, it somehow works amazingly. I prefer my red draws spicy with the seasonings and the hot sauce in it. I think Parkway Grill makes the best ones, but several restaurants/bars around town serve them. Just ask.
Try a Famous Steak on Garlic Sandwich
So you've been drinking red draws in your car at P2 and now you're hungry. The famous steak on garlic is the perfect sandwich if you're wanting something somewhat unique to Wichita Falls. I don't think I've seen it on other menus outside of our city. Trying to pick the best steak on garlic in town is like asking a parent to pick their favorite kid. You can't put me in that situation, but I can say I haven't had a bad one in Wichita Falls yet.
Climb to the top of Mount Murphy
Time to get a workout. I promise, you will get a workout climbing to the top of this thing. Mount Murphy is that huge hill in Lake Wichita park off Fairway Blvd. I don't know why, but you just have the urge to climb it when you see it. The view from the top is great. Also, I have to imagine some epic sledding takes place on this thing on snow days.
Check Out the World's Littlest Skyscraper
Located in downtown Wichita Falls at the corner of 7th and LaSalle, the World's Littlest Skyscraper itself is as unique and noteworthy as the story behind it. In a nutshell, investors were promised a towering office building, but what they got was a tiny 4-story building barely 40-feet tall. The con came in the form of scale. Where most blueprints are drawn on a scale of feet, this con man had converted some of his measurements to inches without telling the investors. The building was featured in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not as “The World’s Littlest Skyscraper” in the 1920s. Plus, it makes for some great videos.
Ride the Pirate's Plunge Water Slide at Castaway Cove
Castaway Cove Waterpark here in Wichita Falls has something I have never been on before. A one-of-a-kind in Texas, the Pirate's Plunge water slide is about as intense as they come. You kind of go weightless for a little bit when the floor drops out from underneath of you and you free fall for a moment before shooting around in a loop. It's honestly one of the top two greatest water slides I have ever been on in my life. If you haven't been on it yet, you have got to check it out this summer. Watch me take the Pirate's Plunge for the first time in the video below.
Visit the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Big Blue
I know what you're saying, how can this make the list, it's not even open yet. I don't care. Anything that has to do with Randy 'Macho Man' Savage, I have to support. Macho Man was a part of the 2009 induction class and I hope to see some cool stuff of his and much more in the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame when it opens in Big Blue very soon. OHHHH YEAH!
Attend a Rider/Old High Football Game
This is actually something that I think you need to do in every Texas town. I'm not from Texas, but all you hear about up north is Texas high school football. Every town has their rivalry game and in Wichita Falls, it's without a doubt the annual Rider/Old High game. I think Memorial Stadium is always the most packed for this game. I am not picking a side on this one, so whoever you root for, go them!
Take a Picture on the Giant Pig Statue at MSU
Right outside the Midwestern State University Clark Student Center is this random pig statue. I don't think it has a plaque or anything stating its purpose, it's just a random pig. The students all sit on it and take random photos with it. It's just something you have to do when you go to MSU.