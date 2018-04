All one can say is...wow! Max Impact is a six piece band, one of six musical ensembles of the official U.S. Air Force Band. They perform rock and country music and, as you'll see in this video, they do it very, very well. This particular song, 'American Airman' was co-written by Senior Master Sgt. Matt Ascione and lead singer Nalani Quintello. Quintello gave up a shot at winning 'American Idol' to serve her country in the Air Force.