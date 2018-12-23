This is the Last Week for the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights…Until Next Season!

Christmas week has arrived and this is your last chance, at least until November of next year, to see the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights. A Wichita Falls and Texoma-wide tradition for decades, the displays have been at home on the MSU campus since Christmas of 1974. And it’s through the generosity of the public that the non-profit FOL Committee is able to keep the tradition going year after year. The displays are lit nightly from 5:45 pm to 10 pm through this Saturday, December 29th.

If you’re new to the area and not sure where exactly they are located, the address is 3410 Taft Boulevard, Wichita Falls. It’s free and open to the public, but your donations are most appreciated to keep everything in top condition and operational year after year, for generations to come. It’s a special treat for children of all ages and a great place to make memories. And, when you see the boot collections folks at the end of the drive-thru line, please drop a little something in one of the boots. Every dollar counts. Thank you, Merry Christmas to you all and we’ll see you at the Fantasy of Lights!