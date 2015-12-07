This Man Converted An Old Airplane Into His House [VIDEO]

We've seen a lot of things recently about going off the grid, tiny houses, and converting things like missile silos into homes. Here's something you've probably never seen before though.

The YouTube channel Great Big Story caught up with Bruce Campbell at his home near Portland. Bruce's house is a little different than most in the area. His house is an old jet plane!

Bruce hasn't done a whole lot to the plane. He lives a pretty minimalist lifestyle it seems. Watch the video and see how he has made this Boeing 727, that was once used as a Greek aircraft until the mid-1960s, into his perfect home in the woods.