What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?

Below is the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of February 1, 2016.

Date: February 1 - February 29

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Museum of North Texas History

The exhibit this year will be extensive and varied. The focus will be on local history and will include the following: the story of Willie Faye Battle--who was part of one of the landmark national desegregation cases, athletics, military, and rarely seen photos of the Eastside community.

Date: February 1 - March 5

Time: 1:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Wichita Falls Public Library

An exhibition as part of the series examining the history and contribution of Hispanics to the U.S. and Wichita Falls. Featuring thirty-eight photographs paired with excerpts from his dynamic speeches, interviews, and authoritative writings, this Humanities Texas traveling exhibition documents the full course of Chávez’s remarkable career and examines the life experiences and philosophical influences that drove him to dedicate himself fully to improving the lives of American farm workers.

Date: February 1

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Price: $50/month

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

Do you have a child who is interested in drawing? Check out our Youth Drawing class. Each month youth ages (9-13) will learn the essentials of drawing in a fun, engaging class. Every class will build skill in line, value, shading and perspective. Each week will focus on a different subject matter. Mondays from 4-5pm. February 1,8,15,22,29 2016.

Date: February 1

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Price: $23.50 and up

Location: Kay Yeager Coliseum

The Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their most epic tour in history, as the world famous team celebrates its 90th anniversary world tour, with over 320 games in North America alone. A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. The Globetrotters will tip off their historic 90th year of smiles, sportsmanship and service in the fall of 2015.

Date: February 2

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Price: $40/month

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

This weekly after-school art program is specially structured for younger elementary age children (5-9 years), with fun and educational activities that will develop skills, interest in and awareness of a wide range of art. Each class introduces the student to a different art form and artist biography. Students have the opportunity to draw, paint, sculpt, and create fun works of art. This month’s series, led by Cindy K. Thomas, will be held Tuesdays from 4-5 pm in the Lower Level classroom. Class dates for February are 2, 9, 16, 23 2016.

Date: February 2

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Price: FREE with valid MSU ID. $20 general public, $18 senior citizens, military and MSU alumni

Location: MSU Akin Auditorium

Inspired by their popular USA Today column, conservative Cal Thomas and liberal Bob Beckel unmask the hypocrisy of the issues, organizations, and individuals that have created and deepened the partisan divide at the center of American politics, and make a strategic case for why this bickering must stop. Thomas and Beckel explain how bipartisanship and consensus politics are not only good for the day-to-day democratic process but also essential for our nation's future well-being.

Date: February 4

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Price: $40/month

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

Is your child ready for more challenging art projects? Come check out this after school class! This class is specially structured for younger elementary age students (10-14) who are ready for slightly more challenging art projects and concepts. Students will have a variety of subjects and materials. Arianna Kirk will lead each session with a different art history focus. Thursdays from 4-5pm. February 4, 11, 18, 25.

Date: February 4

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Price: $50

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

Create your own adaptation of Betsy's Hearts Desire. Bring your friends and your free spirit and explore the joy of painting in oil. Betsy will guide beginners and seasoned painters alike in creating a unique painting that you can display in your home! This class is BYOW, bring your own Wine!

Date: February 4

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU

A new reading series at Midwestern State University will honor the legacy of longtime English professor James Hoggard. The inaugural event in the James Hoggard Reading Series will feature Dr. Trey Moody at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU. Moody is Visiting Assistant Professor of English at Oklahoma State University and the author of Thought That Nature (Sarabande Books, 2014). His poems can be found in The Antioch Review, The Cincinnati Review, Gulf Coast, Pleiades, West Branch and elsewhere; and his awards include an Academy of American Poets Prize, the Slope Editions Chapbook Prize, and the Kathryn A. Morton Prize in Poetry

Date: February 4 - 6

Time: 7:30 PM

Price: $19

Location: Backdoor Theatre

A multiple TONY Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, ASSASSINS combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation’s culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America’s four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing, and alarmingly funny, ASSASSINS is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.

Date: February 4

Time: 8:00 PM

Price: $5

Location: Lone Star Bar

Date: February 4

Time: 10:00 PM

Price: $8 Advance, $10 at the door

Location: Denim & Diamonds

William Clark Green Is not one for pulling punches. Where some songwriters trade in subtlety and dancing around blunt truths with clever feints and metaphor, Clark aims his words straight to the point and, when needed, right through the heart. His music is unrelentingly direct and hard-hitting, too, charged with a palpable rock ’n’ roll immediacy that’s as evident in his most intimate solo acoustic performances as it is in the full-tilt band shows that have packed rooms across his native Lone Star State from the Blue Light in Lubbock to the world’s biggest honky-tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. And with the April 21st release of Ringling Road, his eagerly awaited fourth album, Green is set to make his biggest impact on the booming Texas/Red Dirt music scene — and beyond — yet.

Date: January 5 – 6

Time: 7:30 PM & 2:00 PM

Price: ADULTS: $24.00 – $22.0 $0 – $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER:12.00 – $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID.

Location: Wichita Theatre

The Wichita Theatre presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live. Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress.

Friday February 5, 2016 - 7:30PM

Saturday February 6, 2016 - 2:00PM

Saturday February 6, 2016 - 7:30PM

Date: February 6

Time: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Price: $10

Location: J.S. Bridwell AG Center

This annual Racers/High Performance Auction, Tradeshow and Swap Meet started in 1985! Sprint cars, Drag cars, Trailers, Engines, Tow Rigs, Go Karts, New & Used Parts, Race Cars, Tools and Shop Equipment! Enjoy the Extreme Sprint Car Simulator...an awesome experience and fun for the whole family!

Date: February 6

Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Price: For tickets call 940-764-8200

Location: MPEC

This premier event is presented annually by United Regional Foundation to help women understand the risks they face from heart disease, and to educate women regarding heart disease prevention. Champion gymnast and women's health spokesperson Dominique Dawes will be the featured speaker at the 2016 Heart of a Woman Brunch.

Date: February 6

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: MPEC

The 2016 Wichita Falls Action Summit is a leadership training opportunity for teens across the county. The Summit is hosted by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Tobacco Prevention & Control Coalition and in partnership with the Texas School Safety Center!

Date: February 6

Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Price: $3

Location: MPEC

The 27th annual Women's Expo is a great opportunity to grab your girlfriends and make a day of it! Take advantage of free health screenings, educational information and of course, a little shopping! Vendors will fill the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall with everything from jewelry and clothing to financial and educational information.

Date: February 6 - May 1

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:45 AM

Price: FREE

The Omicron Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will offer free weekly tutoring for children through its Ivy Academy. Tutoring sessions will be 9-11:45 a.m. each Saturday starting Jan. 22 and running until May. Assistanceis available for students in second grade through high school. A free breakfast will be provided. Volunteer tutors will primarily offer academic enrichment focusing on reading and math, although students can also receive help in other academic subjects and with test preparation. For information, contactn Rosie Flanigan at 631-0157

Date: February 6

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Price: $10

Location: Smith's Gardentown

"The New Old-Fashioned Vegetable Garden" Seminar or things you should have learned from your Grandparents, but probably didn't! Admission-$10 per person-All attendees will recieve a $10 certificate for use in our store! We will make a donation to the Community Garden for each person in attendance. We will discuss soil preparation, raised beds and container gardening as well as the best crops for Texoma! Plus, many other useful tips!

Date: February 6 - March 5

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Price: $75

Location:Kemp Center for the Arts

Learn how to make your own mosaic tiles from raw clay! Instructor Carol Castro will teach her method of mosaic tile making. Students will learn how to make an original mosaic pattern, roll and cut clay, glaze and set tiles. Students get a choice of making one of three basic patterns in a pine tray that comes in cherry, early American or weathered wood finishes. The fast-paced class teaches basic techniques which can be applied later on a larger and even more creative scale.

Date: February 6

Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Price: $3 - $15

Location:D.L. Lignon Coliseum

Come support YOUR MSU Mustangs as they take on Texas A&M Commerce. The women kick things off at 4:00pm followed by the men at 6:00pm. Dome magic!

Date: February 6

Time: 5:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Price: $5 advance, $7 at the door

Location: Washington Jackson Academy

Date: February 6

Time: 9:00 PM

Location: The Iron Horse Pub

Some might say the four-piece JB and the Moonshine Band was born the day JB Patterson looked up to see that only three musicians had shown up at his open- call audition in his Tyler, Texas, hometown. Fortunately, Gabe Guevara (drums), Hayden McMullen (lead guitar) and Chris Flores (bass guitar) turned out to be the right three and, after a brief musical and personal get-to-know-you session, everyone realized the stars had aligned to bring them together.