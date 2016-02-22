What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?

Below is the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of February 22, 2016.

Date: Feb 22

Time: 4 pm - 5 pm

Price: $50

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

Each month youth ages (9-13) will learn the essentials of drawing in a fun, engaging class. Every class will build skill in line, value, shading and perspective. Each week will focus on a different subject matter. Mondays from 4-5pm. February 1,8,15,22,29 2016.

Date: Feb 22

Time: 7 pm

Price: $12- $65

Location: Kay Yeager Coliseum

Fans will be right on top of the action as the fast paced game happens just inches from our ‘Nose-Bleed Seats’. That’s right, the first four rows are so close to the action that fans have to pay attention or they might take a hit from one of the 60 balls that will go into the stands. Any lucky fan that catches a ball gets to keep it! We do ask that players that go into the stands are returned, no exceptions. There’s not bad seat in the house, and everyone gets to enjoy the climate-controlled environment of the KYC.

Date: Feb 23

Time: 8 am - 9 am

Price: FREE

Location: Christ Academy

Wake Up Wichita Falls will be hosted by Christ Academy this month. Don't miss the chance to learn more about their mission while networking with other local business professionals. Coffee and light snacks will be provided!

Date: February 23 (every Tuesday in Feb)

Time: 4 pm – 5 pm

Price: $40

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

This weekly after-school art program is specially structured for younger elementary age children (5-9 years), with fun and educational activities that will develop skills, interest in and awareness of a wide range of art. Each class introduces the student to a different art form and artist biography. Students have the opportunity to draw, paint, sculpt, and create fun works of art. This month’s series, led by Cindy K. Thomas, will be held Tuesdays from 4-5 pm in the Lower Level classroom. Class dates for February are 2, 9, 16, 23 2016.

Date: Feb 23

Time: 6 pm - 8 pm

Price: FREE

Location: Wichita Falls Public Library

MSU and the Wichita Falls Public Library will host bilingual storyteller Sue Young at 6 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Public Library. The event is part of the “Latino Americans: 500 Years of History” series of programming events. Admission is free. For more information, call MSU Department of Foreign Languages Chair Dr. Jeffrey Oxford at 940-397-4144.

Date: Feb 23

Time: 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Price: FREE

Location: Natural Grocers

Ever wonder what makes omega-3's so essential to our quality of life? These unique fats are vital to optimal health and play a key role in brain, heart, weight, and joint health. Live with vitality again, no matter your age, by attending this free nutrition seminar and trying these simple, everyday omega-3 rich recipes!

Date: Feb 24

Time: 11 am - 1 pm

Price: $4 members, $8 non-members

Location: MPEC

55 Advantage is a program presented by United Regional Hospital for health-conscious seniors. Enjoy lunch and a presentation covering current health topics and awareness. This is event is open to the public. 55 Advantage takes place in Hall B of the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Free, convenient parking for this event is located on the West side of the building on Burnett.

Date: Feb 25

Time: 4 pm - 5 pm

Price: $40

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

This class is specially structured for younger elementary age students (10-14) who are ready for slightly more challenging art projects and concepts. Students will have a variety of subjects and materials. Arianna kirk will lead each session with a different art history focus.Thursdays from 4-5pm. February 4,11,18,25 2016.

Date: Feb 25

Time: 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Location: Jefferson Elementary

When you just can't wait to for what you'll do next, you can do anything! At Girl Scouts, girls are always counting down to the next adventure we'll go on together. Maybe it's artistic. Maybe it's an experiment. Maybe it's getting outside or helping the communtiy. With us, you'll make a bunch of new friends and have a ton of experiences that show you how exciting the world is, and how awesome you are, over and over again.

Date: Feb 25

Time: 7 pm - 9 pm

Price: FREE

Location: Akin Auditorium at MSU

Date: Feb 25

Time: 10 pm

Price: $8

Location: Denim & Diamonds

“We got tremendous support on the last album from fans and media. This incredible buzz started getting ramped up and show attendance started to sky rocket. People really latched on to it.” Everybody loves a good “rags-to-riches” story. Nothing seems to inspire the masses quite as well as the story about the underdog with the larger-than-life dream that finds the path of opportunity and emerges triumphant against the odds. Sam Riggs has just such a story, and in his version, it was his move from his native Florida to Austin, Texas that was the dream. It was his innate ability for songwriting and his passion for performance that provided the opportunity. And it was his first album “Outrun The Sun” that brought Sam up directly into high music society with stellar national reviews, hit singles, hit music videos, national television music placement, elite invitations to perform at renown events, sold out crowds, 2.2 million total streams on Spotify, 600,000 plus views on YouTube, over 30,000 followers on his social media pages, and, most recently, a spotlight feature in Rolling Stone Country. An impressive story? Most definitely, yet Sam Riggs has only just begun.

Date: Feb 26

Time: 5 pm - 11 pm

Price: $40 individual, $300 table of eight

Location: Stone Palace

Kick up your heels for the ARC of Wichita County at the Boot Scootin' Boogie! This annual event serves as the major fundraiser for the ARC with proceeds benefiting their after-school programs and summer camps. This is a great way to support a vital organization in the community. Programs at the ARC benefit families, from children to adults, with intellectual disabilities. The ARC serves as advocates for these families and helps with support. In addition to Live and Silent Auctions, you'll enjoy a good ol' fashioned BBQ dinner from Rafter J and cut a rug with live entertainment!

Date: Feb 26

Time: 5 pm - 8 pm

Price: $7-$10

Location: Burkburnett Community Center

The Burkburnett Bands and Colorguard are holding their annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser on February 26th. Open to the public, this event showcases both middle and high school band programs with musical performances throughout the dinner service. Dinner is catered by the Olive Garden. Also during the evening, a silent auction will be held with items donated from generous local merchants. This event serves as a major fundraiser to support the BHS band students throughout summer band camp and the school year.

Date: Feb 26

Time: 6 pm - 10 pm

Price: $2 music & kids activity area with 5 food tickets, $1 per tasting, $5 per bowl.

Location: JS Bridwell AG Center

Come spice it up for United Way's 9th Annual Chili Cook-Off! Bragging rights will be awarded to companies for: Best Tasting Chili, Cornbread, and Cobbler in addition to the Texas Heat Award and Best Booth Decoration. Bring the family...enjoy the Children's Area! Public Voting: $1.00 per vote for People's Choice Chili, People's Choice Cornbread and People's Choice Cobbler! Plus, a Cash Bar available.

Date: Feb 26

Time: 6 pm - 9 pm

Price: $15 Advance, $20 at the door

Location: The Kemp at the Forum

Join us for an evening of music benefitting the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and the United Regional Foundation Healthy Food Box project.

Date: Feb 26

Time: 6 pm - 9 pm

Price: $15 members, $20 non-members

Location: D-Bat Wichita Falls

YouTube sensation and baseball personality Domingo Ayala will be instructing and performing.

Date: Feb 26 & 27

Time: 7:05 pm

Price: $16-$18

Location: Kay Yeager Coliseum

Your Wichita Falls Wildcats return to the ice to take on the Amarillo Bulls Friday and Saturday night at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Date: Feb 26 & 27

Time: 7 pm - 10 pm

Price: $15

Location: The Royal Theater

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage relates an evening in the lives of two couples, who meet to discuss a playground incident. Alan and Annette’s son hit Michael and Veronica’s son in the face with a stick, resulting in two broken teeth. The four of them agree to discuss the incident civilly, but, as the night wears on and drinks are imbibed, the polite veneer breaks down. The couples initially spar against each other, but the men gang up on the women and the spouses switch sides as the fighting continues.

Date: Feb 26 & 27

Time: 7:30 pm & 2 pm

Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.0 $0 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER:12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00

Location: Wichita Theatre

Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. There is a time limit, too: once a magical rose loses all of its petals, all hope will be lost and he will stay a Beast forever. The Beast’s enchanted household--populated by such beloved characters as Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Chip--watch anxiously as Belle and the Beast grow to understand and befriend one another. Their feelings grow ever deeper as the clock ticks and petals continue to fall off the enchanted rose--will they confess their love for one another before it is too late?

Date: Feb 26

Time: 9 pm

Location: Iron Horse Pub

Visit the event page for details about each artist.

Date: Feb 26

Time: 10:30 pm

Price: $18 advance, $20 at the door

Location: Denim & Diamonds

Leader of the Rockin' CJB's, whose breakthrough 2014 album Cowboy Like Me cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart. He and the band had previously recorded independently-released albums like 2006's Black and White Label under the name The Cody Johnson Band. He started playing music at age 12 and worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice before pursuing music full-time.

Date: Feb 27 & 28

Time: 9 am - 6 pm

Price: Advance $6.00, At the Door $8.00, Miltary $6.00, Children 12 & under FREE with an adult

Location: MPEC

The Annual Arts Alive! Home and Garden Festival will be filled with new and innovative products and services for inside your home, in the garden or on the deck. Vendors, Seminars, Demonstrations and more fill the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at MPEC! Show hours are Saturday 9:00am-6:00pm and Sunday 11:00am-5:00pm.

Date: Feb 27

Time: 8 pm - 10:30 pm

Price: $10 - $35

Location: Memorial Auditorium

Enjoy an evening with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra, featuring Stefan Jackiw on violin, on Saturday, February 27 at Memorial Auditorium.

Date: Feb 27

Time: 8 pm - 10 pm

Location: Gypsy Uncorked

Live Music with Milk and Marlboros! The weather will be beautiful so bring a jacket and sit outside and listen to some awesome tunes and enjoy some Gypsy Kit from our truck! Milk and Marlboros is a 3 person acoustic group that plays music from all across the board: country, pop, rock, and even originals! Remember Parking can be a little tricky! Please consider carpooling or taking a cab!

Date: Feb 27

Time: 9pm

Location: Iron Horse Pub

Into the West is a classic rock band paying tribute to The Eagles! A.A. Bottom is a hard rocking, well versed band that plays the Texas Bluesy Southern and Classic Rock with style and class. It’s Texas Rock and Roll at it’s best.

Date: Feb 28 & 29

Time: Various

Price: FREE

Location: First United Methodist Church

The Reverend the Lord Leslie Griffiths is our speaker for this year's Perkins Lectures. He is a Methodist minister and life peer in the House of Lords, where he sits with the Labour Party. Griffiths became a local preacher in the Methodist Church of Great Britain in 1963. He was ordained in Haiti, where he spent most of the 1970s serving the Methodist Church in community development work and education before returning to Britain. In 1994-1995 he was President of the Methodist Conference. He has been a member of various committees reflecting his interests in Higher Education, Broadcasting, and Ecumenical Relations. He broadcasts regularly on Thought for the Day and The Daily Service and writes for The Methodist Recorder, The Tablet and the Church Times. He has published seven books. Visit event page for more detailed info.

Date: Feb 28

Time: 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Price: $150 per team

Location: Village Bowl

The local Wichita Falls USBC Bowling Association in concert with the North Texas Susan G. Komen for the Cure affiliate will hold the 9th Annual BOWL FOR THE CURE event at Village Bowl here in Wichita Falls. Proceeds from this event will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure North Texas affiliate to help with their promise to save lives and end breast cancer forever by empowering people, ensuring quality care for all and energizing science to find the cures.

Date: Feb 28

Time: 5 pm - 7 pm

Price: FREE

Location: Akin Auditorium at MSU

The Department of Music will present Dr. Ruth Morrow in a faculty piano recital at 5 p.m. in Akin Auditorium.

