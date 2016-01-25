What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?

This week there are 26 events taking place in Wichita Falls including concerts, charity events, theatre shows, sporting events and even all-you-can-eat pancakes at the University Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival!

Below is the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of January 25, 2016.

Date: January 25- Feb 7

Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Juanita Harvey Art Gallery at MSU

Talented works from young artists.

Date: January 25 - May 9

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Price: $350

Location : MSU's Juanita and Ralph Harvey School of Visual Arts, Ceramics Studio (C119)

Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced instruction in Handbuilding & Wheelthrowing. Options in glazing and firing techniques could include: wood, oxidation, reduction, soda and raku (depending upon individual interests and abilities).

Date: January 25

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: The Forum

Join us for the first film in the Three Colors Trilogy by director Kryzstof Kieslowski. This movie is commentated and facilitated by film scholar, Dr. Brinton Tench Coxe. He will lead you in discussion on the ins and outs of the film.

Date: January 25

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Sunrise Optimist Softball Complex



The 2016 season of the Sunrise Optimist Girls Softball League kicks off with a coaches meeting on Tuesday January 25th , at 7:00 pm at the Sunrise Optimist Meeting Room at the Sunrise Optimist Softball Complex at 5401 Southwest Parkway, in the Memorial Stadium Complex. Persons interested in coaching should attend this meeting. The next coaches Meeting will be February 8thth at the same time and place.

Date: January 26

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Wichita Falls Farmer's Market

MSU graphic design students have re-designed maps of Downtown Wichita Falls and additionally, some students have made psycho-geographical maps from personal experiences. Their work will be featured in a pop-up exhibition at the Farmer's Market, 713 Ohio Avenue from 6:00 to 8:00PM on Tuesday, January 26th. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Contact Morgan Page at morgan.page@mwsu.edu with questions.

Date: January 26 - May 3

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Price: $350

Location: MSU's Juanita and Ralph Harvey School of Visual Arts, Ceramics Studio (C114)

Basic steel fabrication skills such as cutting, bending, forging steel, Mig and Tig welding. Classes held every Tuesday with instructor from 6-9 p.m.

Date: January 26

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Akin Auditorium MSU

The Midwestern State University Department of Music presents guest artist Lindy Wilson. The coloratura soprano has performed across the northwestern United States and Texas as well as Africa. Wilson performed with Sharon Mucker at the inauguration of MSU President Suzanne Shipley on Dec. 11, 2015. Her program Tuesday will feature coloratura literature from opera and song.

Date: January 27

Time : 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Price: Members: $40 | Non-Members: $50

Location: MPEC

Join us as we take a look back at 2015 and hear what’s in store for 2016!

Date: January 27

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Price: $5 (proceeds benefit BBBs)

Location: Lone Star Bar

Come join us January 27th starting at 6:30pm for a special dance class with all proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters on behalf of our own Ron Moses (instructor) and his partner Kristin Howard. Ron and Kristin are entered into the Dancing for the Stars Wichita Falls. The more money they raise for their team, the better chance they have of winning the competition. That event is February 19th at the MPEC.

Not interested in dancing? Feel free to donate or come and enjoy drink specials from 3-8pm and watch.

Date: January 28

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Anderle State Farm Insurance: 1908 Elmwood North, Wichita Falls, TX

Don't miss the first Business After Hours of 2016! There will be appetizers, door prizes and a cash drawing

Date: January 28 - May 5

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Price: $350

Location: MSU's Juanita and Ralph Harvey School of Visual Arts, Ceramics Studio (C120)

Learn how to create your own jewelry for yourself or give as personal gifts. You will learn different techniques of jewelry making in this fun class. Most supplies not included.Instruction every Thursday from 6:00-9:00 pm.

Date: January 28

Time: 7:00 PM

Price: $10 advace, $12 at door

Location: Denim & Diamonds

Stoney LaRue plays music that combines the rootsy, emotionally honest sound of country with the beer-drinking swagger of heartland rock and a dash of the moody undercurrents of the blues. LaRue was born in Taft, Texas, into a musical family -- his father played bass in a number of local bands -- and he grew up listening to the country and Southern rock that would inform his later work. When he was a teenager, LaRue's family pulled up stakes for Oklahoma, and with time LaRue would become part of the Stillwater, Oklahoma "Red Dirt" musical community, along with likeminded acts such as Cross Canadian Ragweed, Jason Boland, and Mike McClure.

Date: January 28 - 30

Time: 7:30 - 9:30

Price: $19

Location: Backdoor Theatre

A multiple TONY Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, ASSASSINS combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation’s culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America’s four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing, and alarmingly funny, ASSASSINS is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.

Date: January 28

Time: 9:00 PM

Price: $15

Location: Lonestar Tequila Bar

The latest, tight incarnation of the Cody Canada-led group The Departed isn’t a reinvention of the group’s sound, or a reimagining of Canada’s musical perspective – it’s a reunion. As with any reunion, the passing years have provided the involved parties with new and unique perspectives, breathing vibrant excitement into their streamlined new environment.

Date: January 22 – 23

Time: 7:30 PM & 2:00 PM

Price: ADULTS: $24.00 – $22.0 $0 – $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER:12.00 – $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID.

Location: Wichita Theatre

The Wichita Theatre presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live. Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress.

Date: January 30

Time: 6:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Price: $7 advance, $8 at door - CLICK HERE FOR FREE TICKETS!

Location: J.S. Bridwell AG Center

Thousands of people turn out for this annual event in Wichita Falls! The University Kiwanis Pancake Festival is a tradition for families and an annual gathering place for friends and neighbors to catch up and enjoy stacks of hotcakes! You'll enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage plus juice, milk, coffee or soft drinks. 2015 marks the 59th year for this annual event! Tickets are purchased from any Kiwanis Club Member, United Market Street or A-1 Rentals.

Date: January 30 - 31

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Price: $5 adults, children 13 and under are free

Location : MPEC

The Texoma area's only Gun, Knife and Collectible show! Bring the family...there's more to this show than just ammo! Jewelry, clothing, collectibles and more! Kids will enjoy the Free Daisy BB Gun Shooting Gallery inside the Exhibit Hall hosted by the Northwest Texas Field & Stream. Come buy, sell, swap or trade. Bring your University Kiwanis Pancake Festival ticket stub to the Gun & Knife Show and receive a special "2 for 1" admission.

Date : January 30

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Price: $10

Location: Wellington Banquet Center

Zumba instructors across Texoma bring you the 2016 Zumbathon. Benefiting the Lake Wichita Revitalization project.

Date: January 30 - May 1

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:45 AM

Price : FREE

Location: Anderson Chapel AME Church, 612 Roosevelt St.

The Omicron Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will offer free weekly tutoring for children through its Ivy Academy. Tutoring sessions will be 9-11:45 a.m. each Saturday starting Jan. 22 and running until May. Assistanceis available for students in second grade through high school. A free breakfast will be provided. Parents can register their children for the program from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Anderson Chapel AME Church, 612 Roosevelt St. Volunteer tutors will primarily offer academic enrichment focusing on reading and math, although students can also receive help in other academic subjects and with test preparation. For information, contactn Rosie Flanigan at 631-0157

Date: January 30

Time: 4:00 PM (women) 6:00 PM (men)

Price: $3-$15

Location: D.L. Lignon Coliseum

Come support YOUR MSU Mustangs as they take on Cameron University! The women kick things off at 4:00pm followed by the men at 6:00pm. Dome Magic!

Date: January 30

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Price: by donation

Location: The Royal Theatre

We will be hosting a jamboree every 5th Saturday in 2016. Make plans to attend. We will be having pot luck so bring your favorite dish. Tickets do not have to be purchased ahead. The cost is by donation at the door. There will be a sign up sheet for singers. Each person will be able to sing 2 or 3 songs. We will have a great back up band, and some great singers. All ages welcome. Good clean hometown family fun you won't want to miss. For details contact Judy Miller 940-249-8135. Hosted by MillWright Marketplace & Flowers

Date: January 30

Time: 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Price: $50

Location: Notre Dame Catholic School

"A Knight in Vegas." Table sponsorship (includes tickets for 8 guests) $500. Event by reservation only. For more information, please contact the school office at 940-692-6041.

Date: January 30

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Price: $35

Location: The Wichita Theatre

THIS SHOW IS SOLD OUT! To put your name on the waiting list, call 723-9037.

Eccentric Millionaire, Albert Doornale has invited all of his close friends to his estate; including his ex-wife Abigail, his current fiance Candy Bombay, and his childhood friend from the lower East Side, Salvatore Carbone. Everyone arrives at the estate greeted by the grumpy Butler and cutlery carrying cook. The only problem is, Albert is not there, no one has seen him. Not his nerdy nephew or his socially spoiled daughter. None of the guest have any idea why they are there or what happened to their host. That is until blood is found in the upstairs bathroom. Was Albert killed and carried away? In the nick of time, Inspector Bukowski arrives on the scene. A murder investigation will begin, as soon as a body is found. It may be a long wait.

Date: January 30

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Price: $25 donation, $250 donation business

Location: Luby's Cafeteria

Speaker: Diann Scroggins, M.A. Licensed Specialist in School Psychology Retired, Dallas ISD. Door Prizes!!! (All proceeds support reading improvement skills of youth in our community)

Date: January 30

Time: 9:00 PM

Location: Iron Horse Pub

DEF LEGGEND is the most authentic Def Leppard Tribute in the world. They provide an experience of sight and sound unmatched by any other Def Leppard tribute. DEF LEGGEND is made up of veteran musicians mostly local to Dallas, Texas. Their members have a combined 130 years of playing experience and have previously played in very successful bands traveling extensively and performing at some of the most incredible venues and festivals in the country. Being referred to as “The next best thing to Def Leppard” is an honor DEF LEGGEND never takes for granted and works tirelessly to earn that title show after show. No one leaves a DEF LEGGEND performance without believing they have just seen the best “Def Leppard tribute Experience” in the world!

Date: January 31

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Price: $3-$15

Location: D.L. Lignon Coliseum

YOUR MSU Mustangs take the court against Texas Women's University at D.L. Ligon Coliseum! Come support YOUR MSU Mustangs!