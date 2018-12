What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Bug Fest, live music and theater, Castaway Cove Beach Party, the Oil Bowl and more – it’s all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, June 16 – Sunday, June 19.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, June 16

PAINTING CLASS

Time: 11am-12:30pm | Price: $5

29TH ANNUAL LEGENDS OF WESTERN SWING MUSIC FESTIVAL (June 16-18)

Time: 12pm-11pm | Price: $35.00 Thursday & Friday, $45.00 Saturday

TALES FOR TAILS

Time: 2pm-3pm | Price: FREE

ALL ABOUT ACRYLICS: THE TURQUOISE DOOR

T ime: 6pm-8:30pm | Price: $45

THE ODD COUPLE AT BACKDOOR THEATRE (June 16-18)

Time: 6:30pm-9:30pm | Price: $19-$33

SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY FEATURING THE BAMBOO BOAT STEEL DRUM BAND

Time: 7pm-9pm | Price: $20

Friday, June 17

TEXAS A&M HORSEMANSHIP CAMP (June 17-19)

Time: 8am-5pm | Price: TBA

BUG FEST!

Time: 6pm-9pm | Price: $5 per person, $ for members, Babies one and under free!

PETER PAN: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE (June 17-18)

Time: 7:30 | Price: Various

KYLE PARK IN CONCERT!

Time: 10pm-12am | Price: $8 advance, $10 at door

Saturday, June 18

P.E.T.S GARAGE SALE

T ime: 7am-1pm | Price: FREE

CHICK-FIL-A OF WICHITA FALLS DADDY & ME MORNING

Time: 8am-10am | Price: FREE

MARKET TO MENU AT THE DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET

Time: 9am-11pm

TIE DYE WORKSHOP

Time: 10am-12pm | Price: $10

CASTAWAY COVE SUMMER BEACH PARTY

Time: 12pm-2pm

TEEN BOOKS BOOK TALK

Time: 1:15pm | Price: FREE

STARS DANCE STUDIO SPRING RECITAL

T ime: 6pm-8pm | Price: FREE

2016 OIL BOWL

Time: 7pm-10pm | Price: $15 reserved, $10 GA

PETER PAN: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE (June 17-18)

Time: 7:30pm | Price: Various

LAKESIDE CITY MOVIES IN THE PARK: NORM OF THE NORTH

Time: 8:30pm-10:30pm | Price: FREE

JONATHAN TYLER AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9pm-11pm

Sunday, June 19

FATHER'S DAY AT PWHF

Time: 1pm - 5pm | Price: $1

