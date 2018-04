What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Concerts, pro wrestler appearance, live theatre, peach day at the Farmer's Market, and more -- it’s all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 7 – Sunday, July 10.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, July 7

TALES FOR TAILS - THERAPY DOG READING PROGRAM

Time: 2pm-3pm | Price: Free | Location: Wichita Falls Public Library

Friday, July 8

ART AFTER HOURS

Time: 6pm-9pm | Price: Free | Location: Wichita Falls Art Association

SCULPTURE GARDEN AFTER DARK

Time: 7pm-9pm | Price: Free | Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

SUMMER YOUTH MUSICAL: GODSPELL, JR. (July 8-10)

Time: 7pm-2pm | Price: $8 adults, $5 children | Location: First United Methodist Church

"BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL" (SUMMER YOUTH MUSICAL)

T ime: 7:30pm-10:30pm | Price: $17-$19 | Location: Backdoor Theatre

ON THE BORDER MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA® PRESENTS ROCK THE BORDER SUMMER MUSIC SERIES!

T ime: 7:30pm-11pm

Saturday, July 9

PEACH DAY AT THE FARMERS MARKET

Time: 7:30am-1pm | Price: Free | Location: Wichita Falls Farmers Market

TEXOMA ALL BREED HORSE SHOW ASSOCIATION

Time: 9am-5pm | Price: Free | Location: JS Bridwell AG Center

TELL YOUR STORY - JUNETEENTH PROGRAM

T ime: 10am-4pm | Price: Free | Location: Museum of North Texas History

DR. WHO COMICS DAY AT THE WICHITA FALLS PUBLIC LIBRARY

Time: 10am-2:30pm | Price: Free | Location: WF Public Library

THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 2pm & 7pm | Price: $12-$24 | Location: Wichita Theatre

SUPPER CLUB AT THE ROYAL THEATER

Time: 6:30pm-11pm | Price: $40

BURKBURNETT MOVIES IN THE PARK - 'MINIONS'

Time: 7pm-10:30pm | Price: Free

"BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL" (SUMMER YOUTH MUSICAL)

T ime: 7:30pm-10:30pm | Price: $17-$19 | Location: Backdoor Theatre

MIKE RYAN AT IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9pm-11pm

Sunday, July 10

MR. WONDERFUL PAUL ORNDORFF AT THE PRO WRESTLING HALL OF FAME

Time: 3pm-5pm | Price: $30

5 STAR BARREL RACING

Time: 6pm-10pm | Price: Free | Location: JS Bridwell AG Center

P.E.T.S. BIRTHDAY PARTY

Time: 6pm-8pm | Price: $15-$19 | Location: Urban Air

RED RIVER LYRIC OPERA SUMMER FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE: FUGITIVE SONGS

Time: 7:30pm-10pm | Price: $10, free to MSU students, faculty and staff and military | Location: MSU Akin Auditorium

If you have an event you would like included on the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!