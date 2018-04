What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Texas Ranch Roundup, live music, movies, Pick a Pack and more -- it’s all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Thursday, August 18

ALL ABOUT ACRYLICS: AUTUMN OWL

Time: 6pm-8:30pm | Price: $45

RANDY ROGERS AND WADE BOWEN "HOLD MY BEER" TOUR AT DENIM & DIAMONDS

T ime: 7pm-2am | Price: $12 adv. $17 door

Friday, August 19

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 11am | Price: $19-$33

TEXAS RANCH ROUNDUP

Time: 9am-10pm | Price: $5-$18

CHILD SAFETY SEAT CHECKUP

Time: 10am-12pm | Price: FREE | Location: TxDot on SW Prkwy

CULINARY AROUND THE WORLD: SONORAN-STYLE MEXICAN

Time: 6pm-9pm | Price: $30

ERICK WILLIS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9pm-11:45pm

Saturday, August 20

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 11am | Price: $19-$33

WEST END GALLERY- SANDI GANT

TEXAS RANCH ROUNDUP

Time: 9am-10pm | Price: $5-$18

SALSA DAY AT THE FARMERS MARKET

Time: 9am-1pm | Price: FREE

STUDIO SATURDAY AUGUST

T ime: 10am-12pm | Price: FREE

BACK THE BLUE AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 11am-11pm

PICK A PACK FULL OF SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND PRIZES

T ime: 2pm-4pm | Price: FREE | Location: Metro PCS on Jacksboro Hwy

THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 2pm-4pm | Price: $11-$24

LIVE AT THE LAKE CONCERT

Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm | Price: FREE

SUPPER CLUB AT THE GYPSY KIT CAFE

Time: 7:15pm-9:15pm | Price: $45

BURKBURNETT MOVIES IN THE PARK

Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm | Price: FREE

LAKESIDE CITY MOVIES IN THE PARK: PADDINGTON

Time: 8:30pm-10:30pm | Price: FREE

BLAZE OF GLORY "THE BON JOVI EXPERIENCE"

Time: 9pm-11:45pm

