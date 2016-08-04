What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Dive in movies at the waterpark, live music, gun & knife show, and more— it’s all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Friday, August 5 – Sunday, August 7.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Friday, August 5
THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30pm-10pm | Price: $11-24
DIVE-IN MOVIES AT CASTAWAY COVE (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
Time: 8:30pm-10:30pm | Price: Varies
SINGULAR ALLOY AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9pm-11:45pm
Saturday, August 6
BURKBURNETT MOVIES IN THE PARK
Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm | Price: FREE
FC DALLAS '05 GIRLS FLAPJACK FUNDRAISER
Time: 8am-10am | Price: $7
WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW
Time: 9am-6pm | Price: $5 adults, kids 13 & under free
ANTIQUES ROUNDUP
Time: 10am-4pm | Price: $25-$60
CRUISIN' KEMP CAR SHOW
Time: 12pm-7pm | Price: $20 to show
THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 2pm - 4pm | Price: $11-24
FOX NEWS COMMENTATOR ALLEN WEST IN WICHITA FALLS
Time: 7pm-9pm | Price: FREE | Location: Legacy Church | For more information call 940-723-7533
COCKTAILS & DREAMS: THE MAPLEWOOD IN THE EIGHTIES
Time: 9pm-11:45pm
Sunday, August 7
WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW
Time: 10am-5pm | Price: $5 adults, kids 13 & under free
FOX NEWS COMMENTATOR ALLEN WEST IN WICHITA FALLS
Time: 10am | Price: FREE | Location: Legacy Church | For more information call 940-723-7533
5 STAR BARREL RACING
Time: 6pm-10pm | Price: FREE
