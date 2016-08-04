What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dive in movies at the waterpark, live music, gun & knife show, and more— it’s all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Friday, August 5 – Sunday, August 7.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Friday, August 5

THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30pm-10pm | Price: $11-24

DIVE-IN MOVIES AT CASTAWAY COVE (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Time: 8:30pm-10:30pm | Price: Varies

SINGULAR ALLOY AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9pm-11:45pm

Saturday, August 6

BURKBURNETT MOVIES IN THE PARK

Time: 7:30pm-10:30pm | Price: FREE

FC DALLAS '05 GIRLS FLAPJACK FUNDRAISER

Time: 8am-10am | Price: $7

WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW

Time: 9am-6pm | Price: $5 adults, kids 13 & under free

ANTIQUES ROUNDUP

Time: 10am-4pm | Price: $25-$60

CRUISIN' KEMP CAR SHOW

Time: 12pm-7pm | Price: $20 to show

THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 2pm - 4pm | Price: $11-24

FOX NEWS COMMENTATOR ALLEN WEST IN WICHITA FALLS

Time: 7pm-9pm | Price: FREE | Location: Legacy Church | For more information call 940-723-7533

COCKTAILS & DREAMS: THE MAPLEWOOD IN THE EIGHTIES

Time: 9pm-11:45pm

Sunday, August 7

WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW

Time: 10am-5pm | Price: $5 adults, kids 13 & under free

FOX NEWS COMMENTATOR ALLEN WEST IN WICHITA FALLS

Time: 10am | Price: FREE | Location: Legacy Church | For more information call 940-723-7533

5 STAR BARREL RACING

Time: 6pm-10pm | Price: FREE

