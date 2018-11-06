Those “Flushable” Wipes Aren’t so Flushable After All

The City of Wichita Falls recently sent out a press release to discourage residents from flushing “flushable” wipes.

Yes, flushable wipes are handy. In fact, we use them all the time at our house. But, we haven’t flushed one in years since a plumber removed a whole bunch of them that had clogged the sewer line at our place.

He told me at the time that flushable wipes don’t break down like toilet paper and were responsible for many clogged sewer systems. Now, the City of Wichita Falls is getting that same message out to residents.

When it comes to what you can and can’t flush down the toilet, the City says to practice the 3 P’s of disposing material in the toilet. It’s simple – if it’s P ee, P oop or P aper (toilet paper) it can go in the toilet. Everything else should be disposed of in a trash can.

Click here for more info on the City’s “I’m a toilet, not a trashcan” campaign.