Check out the views from this year's City Lights Parade in the video above!

After a near record high on Friday the weather turned decidedly fall-ish last Saturday, just in time for the City Lights Parade and Festival downtown.

This is always one of the best attended events that Downtown Wichita Falls Development puts on and this year was no exception. Thousands of people, young and old, lined the streets of downtown Wichita Falls, munched happily on ears of corn or sausages on sticks, and waited for Santa’s arrival on one of the Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum’s big fire trucks.

Depending on where you were, you might have waited a bit longer than expected as there was a short delay in the flow of the parade. If you were near the stage area by Big Blue it was hardly noticeable, but if you were down at the Farmers Market it almost seemed that the parade was over. In fact, many people did leave early. For those who stayed, things soon picked up again and Santa and Mrs. Claus made their arrival to the glee of all.

With the City Lights Parade and Festival complete the Christmas season has officially begun. The MSU-Burns Fantasy Of Lights is open on the Midwestern State University Campus, ElectriCritters is lighting the weekend nights at River Bend Nature Center , and Christmas lights are popping up all over town.