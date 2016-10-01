Three Injured at Gun Show in Wichita Falls

Three people working at the North Texas Weapons Collectors Gun & Knife Show at the MPEC were injured Saturday morning when a firearm accidentally discharged.

Sources tell NewsTalk 1290 that a shotgun brought into the show apparently had a round of bird shot in the chamber that the individual handling the weapon was unaware of. The weapon discharged and three individuals, all of whom were reportedly working at the show, were injured. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening. The incident occurred before the show opened to the public.

KAUZ Channel 6 reports that the Gun Show was temporarily closed while police and sheriff's deputies investigated and cleared all weapons on display at the show. The show was expected to open by 11 am.

We'll bring you further updates as they become available.