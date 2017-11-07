Tiffany Is Selling a $9,000 Ball of Yarn
This seems like a totally wise way to spend your money.
If you're looking to get a jump on the perfect holiday gift, Tiffany is selling a $9,000 ball of yarn. Obviously, with a price tag like that, this is no run-of-the-mill ball of yarn you'd let your cat play nibble on.
So, what makes it so special? According to the product description:
Here, we’ve reimagined an everyday yarn ball in handspun strands of textured sterling silver, rendering the ordinary extraordinary. This piece is one of a limited edition of five handmade in New York in 2017.
If this doesn't strike your fancy, don't sweat it. Tiffany is also selling a bunch of other everyday items (as part of its Home & Accessories collection), including a $10,000 bird's nest, a $1,500 coffee can and a $300 yo-yo.
And, of course, if you're thinking to yourself, "Tiffany is so out of touch," let us remind you that it is hardly the only retailer to offer merchandise that will make you shake your head. Nieman Marcus peddled destroyed sneakers for $1,425, while Nordstrom sold out its stock of $85 rocks and $425 fake mud jeans, as well as the
granddaddy grandma of all ridiculous apparel, the $95 mom jeans with plastic knees.