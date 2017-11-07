If you're looking to get a jump on the perfect holiday gift, Tiffany is selling a $9,000 ball of yarn . Obviously, with a price tag like that, this is no run-of-the-mill ball of yarn you'd let your cat play nibble on.

Here, we’ve reimagined an everyday yarn ball in handspun strands of textured sterling silver, rendering the ordinary extraordinary. This piece is one of a limited edition of five handmade in New York in 2017.