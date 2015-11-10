This Man Is Making A Movie Where His 18-Year-Old Self Interviews Him Now [VIDEO]

Back in 1977, Stoney Emshwiller sat down in front of a camera and started an interview. It was an interview that wouldn't be finished for many years. The then 18-year-old asked a lot of questions that he hoped at someday to have his future self answer.

Now, 38 years later, he thinks it's time to complete the interview. The now 56-year-old Ernshwiller had a health scare recently and decided that he better complete the movie before he wasn't able to. He's seeking financial support to make it as good as it can be. Here's more from modern day Ernshwiller explaining it:

You can find out more about the project on it's Rocket Hub Financing Page. Imagine what it would be like to talk to your 18 year old self. Did you live up to the expectations you set for yourself? Would you be happy with what you have become? What would surprise you about what happened in your life?