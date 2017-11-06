Tiny House Development Coming to North Texas

If you think you could live in one of those tiny houses, have I got the neighborhood for you.

Thanks to TV shows like 'Tiny House, Big Living,' tiny homes are becoming more popular. The average size of these homes is only around 400 square feet. I could not live in one of these homes. Granted, cleaning it would take less than an hour, but I need more space than that. If you're interested, an entire tiny house community is being built and it's the first of its kind in North Texas.

Lake Dallas will be getting a tiny home community on just one acre of land. "Lake Dallas is kind of an area that's been passed up by progress and prosperity," said developer Terry Lantrip . "This is an option for people," Lantrip said. "It's not an inexpensive option. These are custom built high-quality homes."

They plan on starting construction of the homes in the next six months. Prices will range from $40,000 to $100,000. He expects them to fill up quickly, so if you're interested you better hop in quick.