Tonight’s Strawberry Moon Solstice is a Once in a Lifetime Event

Back in September of 2015, the world was pretty excited about the Super Blood Moon Eclipse. People all over the world went outside to see s ome thing that hadn't happened since 1982. Tonight, an even more rare event is going to take place. For the first time since 1948, you'll be able to experience a Strawberry Moon Solstice.

Now you are probably asking yourself, "What the heck is a Strawberry Moon Solstice?" Don't worry, you aren't alone in not being familiar with the event that hasn't taken place in 68 years. It's actually a combination of two events that take place every year and happen to fall on the same date this time around.

First of all, today is the Summer Solstice. Each year, the solstice is the official first day of summer and falls between the 20th and 22nd of June each year. Today the sun will be up for longer than any other day of the year and between now and the winter solstice our days will get shorter. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Wichita Falls will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of sun today.

A Strawberry Moon is the term used for the full moon that falls during the month of June. It took this name from the Algonquin Indians who knew that when this moon appeared it was time to start gathering the strawberries. It's also been referred to as a Rose Moon or a Hot Moon in regions of the world without strawberries. Since a lunar month is approximately 29.53, the exact date of the June full moon changes.

This year, they fall on the same day and for most of us it will be a once in a lifetime event. You'll of course be able to experience it from your own yard, but if you are looking for a more science-style way to watch, you are in luck. Slooth, a website designed for bringing live telescope shows and space exploration to everyone, has teamed up with the Farmer's Almanac and will be broadcasting the event live from their observatory in the Canary Islands. They will also have astronomers talking about the event and folklore about the event and it's history. You can watch the live video here:

While there will be many ways for you to take in the Strawberry Moon Solstice, the main thing is to make sure you don't miss it. Whether it is through watching a science live stream or just walking out into the yard for a few minutes, you won't want to miss out and have to wait another 70 years for the rerun to air.