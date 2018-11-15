Top 5 Moments From the 2018 CMA Awards

Keith Urban 's Entertainer of the Year win was a stunner, but was it enough to be named the top moment of the 2018 CMA Awards ?

The singer's win was more shocking than Carrie Underwood 's baby news (it's a boy, by the way). Heck, she did that four years ago, but Urban hasn't won the EOTY since 2005! Kacey Musgraves winning Album of the Year for her acclaimed Golden Hour was a pleasant and deserving surprise, as was Brothers Osborne 's win for Vocal Duo of the Year.

The rest of the awards weren't too shocking, but some of the performances left us amped up ready to find our significant others for a good squeeze. That Garth Brooks performance? Yep, it makes this list of the five best moments from the CMA Awards. So too does Chris Stapleton , but not for the reasons you might be thinking.

The 2018 show started with Brooks leading a moment of silence to recognize the 12 victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting from earlier this month and immediately launched into an all-star/new star collaboration of Luke Bryan 's "What Makes You Country" that allowed the spotlight to shine on a few new artists who were deserving of it. One of those artists would go on to win New Artist of the Year.

Find our list of the 5 best moments from the CMA Awards in the video above. What was yours? Comment in the appropriate area and thumbs up and share the video if you think we got No. 1 right.