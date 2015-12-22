No matter what year, no matter what decade, there have always been must-have holiday toys.

That's something you will realize pretty quickly when watching this video that highlights what toys children were desperate to have from Christmases past.

From the innocent looking dolls of the 1910s to the robots of the 1950s to the Cabbage Patch Kids craze of the 1980s to the hoverboard love of today, one thing is certain: there are always toys that would make kids feel like their lives are incomplete until they had them.

So, whether it's Gumby or Howdy Doody or the beloved Red Ryder BB gun in A Christmas Story , toys have played an integral role in all of our childhoods.

What about you? What was your favorite growing up? And was there one toy you always wanted but never did get?