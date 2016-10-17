Travis Tritt is Coming To Wichita Falls

TRAVIS TRITT BRINGS ACOUSTIC SET TO WICHITA FALLS

Tritt Brings Intimate Setting to Memorial Auditorium: January 14, 2017

(Wichita Falls, TX) - Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subject of the spotlight.

Tickets are $27.75, $42.75 and $75.75.Tickets will go on sale, Friday, October 21 at 10AM. Tickets are available at www.wfmpec.com, the Kay Yeager Coliseum Box Office or by phone at (940) 716-5555.

An up-close and personal event punctuated by personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences. Performing some of his biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions;” the Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave the audience with a truly memorable experience.

“It’s a great opportunity to see a legendary musician up close and in such a personal setting, especially one of the caliber of Travis Tritt” says Lindsay Greer, Director of Marketing at Memorial Auditorium.