Trial for Texas Couple Accused of Mistreating 200 horses

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas couple is scheduled for trial this week on charges they mistreated up to 200 horses, leading to the euthanizing of some of the animals following a raid on their property two years ago.

Herman and Kathleen Hoffman, of Conroe, have been free on bond since they were charged with 20 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The Courier of Montgomery County reports Herman Hoffman has blamed the condition of the animals on sabotage by his employees and also has contended the some horses in natural horse herds do suffer malnutrition.

Their trial, set for Monday in Conroe, has been delayed more than a dozen times. The two face up to a year in jail if convicted.