Trio Arrested for Early Morning Burglary in Wichita Falls

Nothing like a home invasion at 4:30 in the morning to get the day started.

Wichita Falls police were dispatched this morning to the 900 block of Airport Drive. Officers found one guy upon arrival with a blue bandana covering the lower half of his face, latex gloves and carrying a crowbar. Nothing unusual about that at 4:30 in the morning. Officers detained and identified the subject as 34-year-old Josh Gieseler. Giesler stated he arrived with two other friends who were still inside the apartment.

After a few minutes, two other guys walked out of the apartment. One guy walked out with a bat, the other with a pair of brass knuckles. Police were able to detain both subjects. The subject carrying the bat was identified as 30-year-old Wesley Boren and the subject with the knuckles was identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Coleman. Officers went into the apartment for questioning.

Several people were inside. One of the victims said that the three suspects came into the apartment after beating on the door. The suspects then allegedly threatened everyone in the apartment. A girl claimed that one of the suspects demanded her purse and took the four twenty dollar bills she had in there.

During a search, Boren was found to be in possession of four twenty dollar bills. Officers placed all three suspects into custody and transported them to the Wichita County jail where they were charged with burglary of a habitation. A mugshot of Josh Gieseler was not made available from the Wichita Falls Police Department.