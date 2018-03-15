Truck Inspection Leads to Drug Seizure, Arrest

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 531 pounds of marijuana Saturday after a trooper inspected a commercial motor vehicle in Childress County.

At approximately 7:47 a.m., a DPS trooper conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection on a 2010 Peterbilt truck and a 2005 Great Dane trailer on US-287 near Childress. During the inspection of the trailer, the Trooper located several large trash bags that contained numerous packages of marijuana.

The driver, Albert Qosaj, 42, of Rochester, Michigan, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Qosaj was transported and booked into the Childress County jail.

The illegal drugs were allegedly being transported from California to Tampa, Florida.