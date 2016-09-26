Mammoth Truck Carrying Mammoth Pipes Mammothly Sinks in Water

This truck is down and out.

The flatbed in this clip is loading pipes onto a barge. The driver is working his tuchus off, backing his vehicle into proper position when the barge inexplicably begins to slide away. The pipes and the truck then start the gasping journey into the water.

It's unclear if the driver was okay. It's also unclear if the guy who runs the barge lost his job, even though you'd have to believe someone got his walking papers after this disaster. When you lose pipes like that, it's not like you can just take a quick trip back to Target and pick up more or order them on Amazon. It's a big screwup and someone's gonna pay.