This Truck Doesn’t Tip Over, Proves Gravity Is Fake News

The trouble begins while the truck is in the center lane. It then veers into the right lane, back to the center and then over to the left where it somehow avoids hitting a car as it passes by before landing on all four wheels without any damage. This could've been a multi-car pileup, but someone somewhere was smiling down on the truck driver and made sure this episode ended without any bumpers spread along the roadway or body parts going flying into the air.