Don't text and drive while you text and drive.

We'd say don't try this at home, but, quite frankly, operating two phones at once with each hand is the exact thing you should try at home -- or in an office on a high floor leveraging deals all day -- where you can't hurt yourself or someone else, unless, of course, you also happen to be balancing a toaster over a filled bathtub with someone in it.

The driver, who was caught in September of last year, was fined and received points on his license.

We bet he learned his lesson and got right back on his 14-wheeler...with just one phone. You can never be too safe, you know.