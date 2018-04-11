Trump: Paul Ryan Leaves ‘Legacy of Achievement’

President Donald Trump says that while Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has decided not to run for re-election, Ryan leaves a "legacy of achievement."

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: "Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question. We are with you Paul!'

Ryan announced his plans at a closed-door meeting of House Republicans Wednesday morning. Ryan spokesman Brendan Buck said in a statement that Ryan was proud of his achievements and ready to focus on his family. Buck said Ryan will serve out his term and retire in January.

Ryan's plans add to GOP uncertainty as Republicans face worries over losing their majority in the fall.