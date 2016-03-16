Trump Still Not Doing Well Enough to Guarantee Nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is the only candidate with a path to clinching the Republican nomination for president before the party's national convention in July.

But despite four more wins on Tuesday, the billionaire businessman still must do better.

Trump's rivals can only hope to stop him, forcing a contested convention with an uncertain outcome.

The AP delegate count has Trump winning 47 percent of the delegates awarded so far. That's not good enough — it takes a majority of delegates to win the nomination under party rules.

Trump needs to win 54 percent of the remaining delegates to clinch the nomination by the time the primary season ends on June 7.

He could reach the goal by winning most of the states that award all of their delegates to the winner.