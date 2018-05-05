During an NRA convention speech given on Friday (May 4) in Dallas, Trump thanked Kanye for doubling his approval numbers with African-Americans, NBC News reports. "Kanye West must have some power because I doubled my African-American poll numbers," the president said. "We went from 11 [percent] to 22 in one week. Thank you, Kanye, thank you. Even the pollsters thought there must be some mistake."

While it's uncertain to know if Yeezy was responsible for the jump in numbers, a Reuters poll released on Sunday night shows that African-American male's support for Trump jumped from 11 percent to 22 percent during the week where Kanye voiced his support for the president. Support among African-American women also increased during the time, jumping from three percent to nine percent.

Late last month, Kanye tweeted that Trump is his brother and showed off his Make America Great Again hat. "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone," he wrote. "I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

Check out Kanye's original tweet about Trump below.