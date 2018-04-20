Get ready for more eats, drinks and scenic views in Wichita Falls, Lubbock, Abilene and Amarillo as Twin Peaks has announced they have plans to open a new restaurant in each city.

The four new restaurants are expected to be open "within about three years," Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel said in a press release. "Twin Peaks continues to build positive momentum in sales and traffic and is sticking to its commitment to crank up expansion."

Twin Peaks has 81 locations across 25 states, each reminiscent of a comfortable cabin in the mountains. Along with their lumberjack ambiance, the restaurant promises a unique experience with their made-from-scratch menu items, signature 29-degree beer, and of course, the beautiful Twin Peaks girls.

Twin Peaks

No word yet on where exactly the new Twin Peaks restaurants will be located in Wichita Falls, but we'll keep you posted.

With Hooters finally securing a location in Wichita Falls , the race is on to see who opens first.